University of Maryland Baltimore shares how Feds notified them of DEI funding cuts

BALTIMORE — The Trump Administration's cutbacks on federal contracts and grants is impacting major institutions here in Maryland.

Since January, the University of Maryland Baltimore (UMB) has received a dozen research grant termination notices.

So far that amounts to $5.87 million, with up to $11.6 million in anticipated future cuts.

"In nearly every instance, the reason cited for cancellation is that the grant involves gender identity issues or promotes diversity, equity, and inclusion," said Alex Likowski, UMB's Vice President of Communications.

Likowski provided WMAR-2 News with an example of what one termination notice from the National Institute of Health (NIH) stated.

“This award no longer effectuates agency priorities. Research programs based primarily on artificial and non-scientific categories, including amorphous equity objectives, are antithetical to the scientific inquiry, do nothing to expand our knowledge of living systems, provide low returns on investment, and ultimately do not enhance health, lengthen life, or reduce illness. Worse, so-called diversity, equity, and inclusion (“DEI”) studies are often used to support unlawful discrimination on the basis of race and other protected characteristics, which harms the health of Americans. Therefore, it is the policy of NIH not to prioritize such research programs.”

UMB told use they believe the research programs "represent important steps to improve public health and promote the advancement of science."

The university said they may file an administrative appeal in attempt to get the decision reversed.

Last month a federal judge in Maryland tried barring Trump and company from terminating DEI related grants, only to be overturned by an appeals court.

MORE: Federal Appeals Court overturns Maryland judge's ruling against Trump's DEI executive orders

"Our close partnership with federal agencies has always been productive and has enabled us to improve countless lives here at home and around the world," said Likowski. "We will hold fast to our commitment to improve health and quality of life through discovery, innovation, and clinical care and we hope that our partners will provide the resources we need to continue that work."

UMB was also named in a separate lawsuit filed by Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown and 21 Democratic State Attorneys General, over the government's intent to slash indirect cost rates to 15 percent.

Brown argued UMB stood to lose $49.5 million annually if the cuts were allowed to go into effect.

A federal judge in Massachusetts put those cuts on hold, while litigation plays out.

UMB is hardly the only institution impacted by federal funding cuts.

Johns Hopkins University has also been subjected to it.

Health and Human Services (HHS) lists a pair of terminated grants on their website, at least one of which came from NIH.

"NIH funding supports approximately 600 current and ongoing clinical trials at Johns Hopkins. This includes open clinical trials in cancer, pediatrics and children’s health, heart and vascular studies, and the aging brain, among many others," Johns Hopkins University President Ron Daniels recently wrote in a letter to students and staff.

In that same letter Daniels also addressed the lawsuit over indirect cost rate cuts.

"These funds quite literally keep the lights on, ensure that high-powered computing systems can crunch data, and allow our staff to maintain clean, safe, and efficient labs," Daniels wrote. "For decades, the NIH has reimbursed us for a portion of these research costs, based on a preset and agreed-upon contractual rate."

Despite indirect cost rates remaining the same for now, Hopkins is making other moves in anticipation of decreased funding, including job cuts.

"Last year, for instance, nearly 50% of our total incoming funds was derived from research conducted on behalf of the federal government," Daniels said in a follow-up letter. "At this time, we have little choice but to reduce some of our work in response to the slowing and stopping of grants and to adjust to an evolving legal landscape. There are difficult moments before us, with impacts to budgets, personnel, and programs. Some will take time to fully understand and address; others will happen more quickly."

Earlier this month, Hopkins announced plans to cut over 200 Maryland based jobs, as part of a broader plan eliminating more than 2,000 jobs across 44 countries that were primarily funded by USAID.

RELATED: Johns Hopkins University plans to cut over 200 Maryland jobs in May

"The unexpected stoppage of foreign aid funds has resulted in the suspension and now termination of most of our USAID grant portfolio at Jhpiego, the Bloomberg School of Public Health’s Center for Communication Programs, and the School of Medicine, which totals more than $800 million," Daniels wrote. "Because of these funding terminations, we are in the process of winding down USAID grant-related activities in Baltimore and internationally, including impactful work to provide maternal and infant care, prevent the spread of diseases, and provide clean drinking water."

A judge in Washington D.C. has since signed off on the government terminating future USAID contracts, as long as companies are paid out for work already completed.

Global Refuge is another Baltimore based organization affected by USAID cuts. Under the previous Joe Biden Administration, the non-profit was awarded hundreds of millions to help place foreign nationals admitted into the country via the Refugee Admissions Program.

Trump has also halted new refugees from coming into the U.S., a decision affirmed by the federal Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.