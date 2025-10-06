"Tumultuous time": Howard County leaders highlight resources for workers forgoing paycheck during shutdown

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Neighbors are feeling the pressure of the ongoing stalemate in Washington after an already tough year for federal workers.

According to the Howard County Executive office, 11% of its working population is employed by the federal government, due to its proximity to D.C., the Social Security Administration in Baltimore and Fort Meade in neighboring Anne Arundel County.

“We've witnessed the DOGE effect. We've witnessed so many in our community lose their jobs arbitrarily because the president doesn't understand or appreciate the value federal workers bring, not just to this community, but to this nation,” Rep. Sarah Elfreth (D) of Maryland’s third congressional district said.

The shutdown centers around healthcare credits that Democrats have warned if not extended, could cause a crisis putting 20 million at risk. Elfreth says 190,000 Marylanders’ health insurance premiums will go up by 13% at the start of next year if nothing is done.

The Senate was in session Monday but not the House.

“I wish I were back in the House of Representatives working with my colleagues from across the aisle to fix our broken healthcare system. Unfortunately, the Speaker has canceled votes not just last week but also this week,” Elfreth explained.

“Frankly we’re not used to this level of division, negativity and uncertainty,” County Executive Calvin Ball said. "To all who are concerned, while we are too concerned, we're with you, you're not alone, and we'll navigate these challenging waters together and get to the other side.”

Six days in, the Food Bank of Howard County reports some federal workers have already come to receive their bi-monthly allowance of pre-bagged staples.

“We will also help you navigate to other resources through our community partners to make sure that you have the support that you need should this shutdown persist,” CEO and president of the Community Action Council of Howard County Tracy Broccolino said.

Leaders gathered on Monday to remind the public of all the available resources to help federal employees during their time of need.

“During this tumultuous time, we will continue to give and we will continue to lead with love,” Ball said.

Water shutoff canceled

Furloughed and essential government workers not receiving a paycheck don’t have to worry about their water being turned off if they cannot pay bills.

Just call 410-313-2050 to confirm with Howard County Water and Sewer that you are affected.

Free or reduced school lunches

Howard County families that may not normally qualify for free or reduce meals may qualify if affected by the shutdown. Superintendent Bill Barnes says families will know their status within 48 hours after applying. Families may also qualify to delayed payment dues until the end of the school year.

Foreclosure prevention program

Howard County has continued to expand its program, which began last year. $1 million is allocated to help keep families in their homes even if they fall behind on payments. Households between 2 and 6 months behind on their mortgage qualify with income limitations. To apply click here.

“Funding is still available. Over the last 18 months, the department has provided $311,000 to bring mortgage accounts current for 30 households so they could avoid foreclosure and remain in their homes,” Director of Housing and Community Development Kelly Cimino said.

“We're working as hard as we canto ensure that people who are in Howard County can stay in Howard County because we know that they move here for the quality of life, for the excellent opportunity, and we're gonna work with them to turn these obstacles into opportunities,” Ball said

At the state level, the governor's office announced a one time interest-free loan of $700 to all impacted federal workers.

The money would not have to be paid back until 45 days after the shutdown ends.

For more Howard County resources, including financial assistance for Recreation and Parks, business resources and library programs for federal workers click here.

For more resources across Maryland click here.

