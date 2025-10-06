Resources for Marylanders during the Government shutdown

If you need help balancing bills with utility companies across Maryland, here are resources to help.
BGE is encouraging impacted federal workers to contact the Customer Care team at 1-800-685-0123 for information on expanded bill payment support options.
PEPCO is helping customers impacted by the federal government shutdown with billing. Impacted federal workers are encouraged to contact the Customer Care team at 202-833-7500 for information on expanded bill payment support options.
Delmarva Power has an online system to help you find assistance with your energy bill. You can also call at 800-375-7117.
Potomac Edison has 400,000 customers in Maryland and West Virginia, has an online site to help you manage bills.
Maryland loan program
If the shutdown lasts past October 15, 2025 the Maryland Department of Labor has a temporary loan program for essential federal employees impacted by the shutdown. Applications are being accepted, but won't be processed until after October 15th, and again, only if the government is still shutdown.
Here is the link where you can begin the application process.
The loan is $700 and no interest, but must be paid back 45 days after the shutdown ends, which would give workers time to get their backpay from the federal government.
Can you get Maryland unemployment benefits during the shutdown?
Furloughed federal contractors may qualify for state unemployment insurance benefits.
There are eligibility requirements:
- Federal civilian employees: last official duty station must have been in Maryland.
- Federal contractors: You must have performed work in Maryland (wages reported in Maryland) during the “base period” (the 18 months before you first applied for unemployment insurance benefits)