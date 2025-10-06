Resources for Marylanders during the Government shutdown

If you need help balancing bills with utility companies across Maryland, here are resources to help.

BGE is encouraging impacted federal workers to contact the Customer Care team at 1-800-685-0123 for information on expanded bill payment support options.

PEPCO is helping customers impacted by the federal government shutdown with billing. Impacted federal workers are encouraged to contact the Customer Care team at 202-833-7500 for information on expanded bill payment support options.

Delmarva Power has an online system to help you find assistance with your energy bill. You can also call at 800-375-7117.

Potomac Edison has 400,000 customers in Maryland and West Virginia, has an online site to help you manage bills.