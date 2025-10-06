Maryland prepares temporary loan program for federal workers going without pay during the shutdown

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Maryland Department of Labor is preparing to launch a temporary loan program for essential federal employees impacted by the government shutdown.

Applications are already being accepted, but will only be processed if the shutdown extends through October 15.

The one-time loans would be in the amount of $700, and have to be repaid 45 days after the shutdown ends.

There is no interest attached to the loans.

To qualify, applicants are required to provide proof of ID, Maryland residency, and essential (excepted) federal employment status.

That means the employee is still required to work without receiving a paycheck during the shutdown.

Affected workers collect back pay, whenever the federal government reopens.

Applicants with questions can either email MDshutdownloan@submittable.com or call 410-849-6424.

As for furloughed federal employees—who are on unpaid leave during the shutdown—they could be eligible to collect unemployment insurance benefits. Those too would have to be paid back once the government reopens.

Furloughed federal contractors, meanwhile may qualify for state unemployment insurance benefits.

The federal government is Maryland's largest employer, making up about 5.9 percent of the state's workforce.

Prior to the Trump Administration's Reduction in Force efforts, 269,000 Maryland residents worked for the federal government, more than 160,000 of which were locally based.

Since January 20, Maryland has lost more than 15,000 federal jobs.

MORE: What a prolonged government shutdown could mean for Maryland, according to the White House

The White House's Council of Economic Advisers estimates Maryland's Gross State Product to decline by approximately $282 million each week the shutdown extends.

As result state unemployment could rise by some 800 workers within the next month.