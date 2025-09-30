Food bank prepares for potential influx of federal workers amid threat of government shutdown

COLUMBIA, Md. — Maryland, with one of the highest concentrations of federal workers, is now bracing for the impact of a federal government shutdown.

According to census data, more than 140,000 federal government employees live in the state and may not see a paycheck soon. An estimated 50,000 live in Howard County alone, which has a median income of more than $151,000 a year.

But emergencies and food insecurity don’t discriminate.

“We know that families often will make sure that they're still sheltered, and that their car notes are paid and they will often give up eating and give up feeding themselves and their children,” Community Action Council of Howard County president Tracy Broccolino said.

The non-profit provides assistance in many ways, including running the Howard County Food Bank.

Since word of a possible shutdown, the CAC has been preparing for a possible influx of clients, even as the non-profit faces funding challenges itself.

It receives 40% from the federal community services block grant.

Though, Broccolino says, they’re strong financially and have good support from their board of directors if their grant money is delayed by the shutdown, to keep serving their neighbors.

“We've always just stood ready because that's what we do,

This wouldn't be the first time government workers have come through their doors. Broccolino recalls seeing those affected during the last shutdown which stretched on for an unprecedented 35 days.

“The worst thing you can do is wait. The minute that you find yourself in need of just a little assistance, please come,” she said. “One of the things we provide here is a dignity-based, no shame, no questions asked approach to the way we serve our neighbors.”

Clients use shopping carts to roam the aisles to pick and choose which food they want to bring home for their families, which includes fresh eggs and milk. They then "check out" with a volunteer before heading out.

Over the last few years, Broccolino says they've seen a steady increase of clients due to increased grocery prices, economic uncertainty and the moves made in Washington this year.

Before the pandemic they served about 80 people in a week. Now, it’s 80-110 in a day.

On Capitol Hill, Maryland lawmakers Rep. Sarah Elfreth and Sen. Angela Alsobrooks have introduced a pair of bills that would ease the burden on essential workers who still have to show up at work despite not getting paid, allowing them to get unemployment compensation.

“It will give them a little peace of mind to navigate an unfortunate shutdown that does not have to happen,” Rep. Elfreth said.

The third district has also posted resources for federal workers during this uncertain time.

“This administration has targeted federal employees. They have played games with the livelihood and the lives of federal employees. I think it's absolutely disgusting,” Sen. Alsobrooks said.

Rep. Johnny Olszewski (D) Maryland’s 2nd District also filed a bill that would prevent terminations during a shutdown which the White House has now threatened to do.

An estimated 15,000 Maryland federal workers have been terminated since the start of the year, the most of any state in the union.