Maryland Rep. Johnny Olszewski foregoes pay during federal government shutdown

Maryland Congressman Johnny Olszewski is among those not taking their pay during the federal government shutdown.

He spoke in Towson this morning, calling the shutdown unnecessary and urging lawmakers to come back to the table to negotiate.

His staff in Towson and Washington are still working without pay, and he's asked that his own pay be withheld until the government reopens.

"I think it's important that as leaders we lead from the front and that we be treated exactly the same as we're asking employees of this government to be treated. And so I thought it was the right thing to do for me and for my office," Olszewski said.

Olszewski also criticized President Trump for "weaponizing" federal projects, including threatening funding for the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

Senator Chris Van Hollen also will not be taking a paycheck during the shutdown either.

The shutdown began last Wednesday, affecting nearly 250,000 Maryland federal workers.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."