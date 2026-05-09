Mallory's must reads: Baltimore’s I‑83 still has no repaving plan; housing inspector bribery alleged

I‑83 Repaving Update: No timeline for change

Maryland drivers frustrated by the potholes and rough conditions on Baltimore’s I‑83 aren’t getting relief anytime soon. The city’s Department of Transportation director confirmed there are no plans and no set timeline to repave the highway. Drivers have complained about vehicle damage and safety concerns, but for now, spot repairs are the only maintenance expected.

Read the full story ➜ I‑83 Pothole Follow‑Up

DOT director: Baltimore has no plans to repave I-83, no timeline for change

Property manager alleges housing inspector bribery

A Baltimore property manager says a city housing inspector asked for money in exchange for passing a home inspection. The claim has sparked concern about oversight and accountability in the inspection process. Mallory looks into the allegations, how the city is responding, and the advice for both landlords and tenants facing inspections.

Read the full story ➜ Housing Inspector Allegation

Property manager alleges Baltimore City housing inspector asked for money to pass home

Mallory’s Consumer Tip of the Week: Know Your Rights During Inspections

Home and rental inspections should always follow official procedures. Ask for identification from inspectors, check the city’s posted requirements, and keep records of communications. If anyone suggests paying extra to pass or speed up the process, refuse and report it to the appropriate agency.

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