Property manager alleges Baltimore City housing inspector asked for money to pass home

BALTIMORE — A property manager alleges a Baltimore City housing inspector accepted $100 to pass a Federal Hill rowhome that still had a safety issue in place.

Khristopher Hamlin, owner of Next Key Property Management, manages the rowhome and says the property initially failed its inspection through the Housing Authority of Baltimore City (HABC).

"We had over 26 issues that were identified by the Housing Authority that we had to correct or modify to be able to get a passing inspection with them," Hamlin said.

To rent through HABC, properties must pass federal Housing Quality Standards, a requirement designed to ensure families receiving housing assistance move into safe, decent homes. Hamlin says his company put in the work to meet those standards.

That work included removing bars from the windows. But Hamlin says one grate on a front basement window was inadvertently missed. During the re-inspection, a different inspector noticed it and told him it needed to be removed.

The window led to an unfinished basement with low ceilings that was not being used as a living space. HABC told WMAR-2 News that HUD Housing Quality Standards prohibit bars on basement windows “where occupants reside.”

Hamlin said the property had previously passed Baltimore City DHCD inspections and had been rented before, but HABC required the grates be removed to comply with federal Housing Quality Standards tied to the housing assistance program.

The grate was not removed. Still, that same day, Hamlin received a passing letter.

"[The inspector] asked us how important was a pass for us and then asked us to give him some money to be able to get a passing inspection certificate for the property," Hamlin said.

When asked whether he paid, Hamlin confirmed he gave the inspector $100 — and that the inspector took it.

"He asked me personally, he said, 'What is it to pass this inspection? What is it to you to pass this inspection?' And I said, we want to get this done. And so he started to name out numbers to be able to get that done," Hamlin said.

WMAR-2 News reviewed inspection records and the passing letter provided by Hamlin.

Home improvement contractor Steve Klitsch, who has also served as an expert witness in home improvement fraud cases, said the window grate should've been addressed before the property passed inspection.

"In cases like this where we have close housing, we need proper egress," Klitsch said. "I would consider that a major [issue] because it is a safety issue."

"How important is it to have integrity in this process?" asked WMAR-2 News Mallory Sofastaii.

"In this case, with this grated window, it could be a matter of life and death," Klitsch replied.

Hamlin says he filed a formal complaint with the Housing Authority of Baltimore City. In response to questions about the allegations, an HABC spokesperson provided the following statement:

"All inspectors are required to follow the Housing Quality Standards outlined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Employees are strictly prohibited from misrepresenting or misusing their authority or position for any unauthorized purpose. HABC takes allegations of misconduct or unethical behavior seriously and immediately investigates all matters and concerns. The authority is reviewing the matter recently brought to its attention through the appropriate channels and will provide updates as appropriate. We encourage anyone who has concerns related to unethical or inappropriate behavior to report them to our office."

WMAR-2 News is not identifying the inspector because the matter is under review.

Hamlin says he also contacted the Baltimore City Office of the Inspector General and heard back quickly, but was told he would need to file with HUD's Office of Inspector General. He says he spoke with a Housing Authority of Baltimore City investigator last week.

Hamlin ultimately rented the property to a market-rate tenant instead of through HABC. He says the experience caused him to lose trust in the inspection process and also involved unresolved communication and administrative issues with the agency.

To review the Housing Quality Standards Inspections checklist, click here.

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