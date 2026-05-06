Tracking the drought this week

Keeping tabs on our continuing drought this week. Thursday will have the latest drought monitor that factors in the previous day's rain.

Excluded from this week's update, Wednesday's rain will be factored in for the second Thursday of May.

The majority of the state is in a severe drought status. Maryland is not alone in this. We are seeing severe droughts across the United States.

While we are tracking more beneficial rain headed our way, the rain deficit is rather large. It will take a lot of rain to get us back to our baseline for rainfall this year.

We will see bigger impacts on the deficit next Thursday as it takes into account Wednesday's rain in addition to early next week. Hopefully, May will be the month the majority of Maryland gets knocked out of the severe category.

