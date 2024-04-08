Baltimore continues to support those impacted by the bridge collapse

BALTIMORE, MD — It's Monday, April 8th aka "Solar Eclipse Day". While we won't be in the full eclipse path you will see a partial eclipse. This story on a rocket launch at Wallop's Island is trending today.

Here are your other top stories:



A local artist paints a mural to honor the 6 highway workers killed in the Key Bridge Collapse

Tiki Lee's Dock Bar holds a fundraiser to support those families

Plus, it's almost time for Pack the Park

Watch the latest headlines here and catch up with all the news live streaming here.