Dessert Wars competition coming to State Fairgrounds

TIMONIUM, Md. — Dozens of dessert-makers are descending on the state fairgrounds to battle it out for the title of "Dessert Champion."

It's part of a national event called Dessert Wars, which says it's the country's largest dessert festival - and it's coming to Baltimore for the first time.

There'll be more than 50 local vendors to compete for two trophies, on April 13 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

One trophy will be judged by a panel of baking-expert judges - like Christina Bjorn, Tasha Taylor, and Kareem "Mr. Bake" - while the second will be the People's Choice Award.

General tickets are $50, and all attendees can vote for their favorite sweets.

Brad Matthews, the event's founder, said "the beauty of Dessert Wars" is all about having people "discover their next sweet addiction."

There are usually 1,000 vendor applications for each city, and Matthews said they go through each one and narrow it down.

During the event's eight years, he's seen everything from Yonutz ("world-famous" smashed doughnuts with ice cream) to a jalapeno bacon cupcake.

Matthews noted that even vendors who don't win can see a big payoff from taking part in the festival.





I've seen people come in 47th place and open three stores in less than a year, so it's really the fans that make a difference.

Besides the thousands of desserts, Dessert Wars will have a DJ playing music, T-shirts thrown into the crowd, dancers, photo areas, and things like the "Macaroom" - a room full of macaroons, and a couch for taking pictures.

Matthews said the events always sell out.

"We've sold out 24 shows in a row," he said.

The specific vendors at the Baltimore event have not been announced yet.

More information, plus tickets, areavailable on the Dessert Wars website.