Baltimore Mayoral candidates annouce new major endorsements

BALTIMORE — It's a tight race for Baltimore Mayor between incumbent Brandon Scott and lead challenger Sheila Dixon.

On Monday each campaign announced major new endorsements.

Scott's team touted the backing of Maryland's two U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen.

Meanwhile, Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates threw his support behind the former Mayor.

Dixon's campaign called the Bates endorsement "race shaping."

The move by Bates comes after Baltimore had fewer than 300 murders for the first time in 14 years.

Fellow former Mayor Jack Young and sitting Councilman Eric Costello have also expressed support for a Dixon comeback.

Scott countered by securing endorsements of the local City Firefighters union and the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees.

There are several other candidates running against Dixon in the May 14 Primary, including Thiru Vignarajah and businessman Bob Wallace.