Rocket launch during solar eclipse will be visible from Maryland

BALTIMORE — On Monday afternoon, NASA will launch rockets during the solar eclipse - and they should be visible from anywhere in Maryland.

There will be three rockets launched at the peak of the eclipse, "to study how Earth’s upper atmosphere is affected when sunlight momentarily dims over a portion of the planet."

They'll be launched starting at 2:40 p.m., at intervals of about 45 minutes. The rockets will take off from the Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia.

Weather permitting, they should be visible throughout the mid-Atlantic.

The launch will also be livestreamed.

Make sure to watch the rockets safely, though. Here are some tips for eye safety during the eclipse.