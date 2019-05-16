Ashley McDowell

Ashley comes here all the way from the Commonwealth Northern Mariana Islands- a US Territory located next to Guam on the other side of the world- where she was the News Anchor/ Reporter. She covered damage from a Super Typhoon as well as the struggles the islands faced with Covid-19.

Ashley is from Ringgold, Georgia, and a graduate of Berry College. Her first on-air position was at WBKB in Alpena, Michigan where she was the Morning News Anchor/ Reporter. After that she reported in Gainesville, Florida then took a break from news to travel the world as a Flight Attendant.

Though she loves experiencing new cultures and food, her passion for storytelling led her right back to the newsroom.

In her free time you will catch her hiking, at the movie theater, swimming, scuba diving, golfing, or just enjoying the great outdoors.

If you see her out, give her a recommendation for a restaurant or food spot as she loves to eat and try new cuisine.

Have a story idea? Feel free to email her at Ashley.mcdowell@wmar.com