Howard County Police show video of just how many run red lights

HOWARD COUNTY, Md — An eye-opening video from Howard County Police shows just how often people are taking risks by running red lights.

For many, it's standard practice when you're driving to stop on red, but that doesn't happen all the time.

Red light video from the Howard County Police Department is a prime example of this safety issue.

"So, we see these people come within feet, inches of having collisions just by red light running,” said Seth Hoffman, the Howard County Police Department Public Information Officer.

Whether it's a distraction or on purpose, it's happening more often than we think.

"So, in 2023, we had over 42,000 red light citations at our 26 cameras. So, this is more than 110 or so every day," said Hoffman.

He said they place cameras at the intersections determined to be most dangerous.

Clip after clip shows how many people run red lights in the county. They compiled and shared them to raise awareness during Stop on Red Week, an initiative to show how running a red light can ruin lives.

Ridge Road and U.S. 40 is a hot spot when it comes to these situations. Jason Shephard works at a shop next to this busy road and has seen the worst.

"At this intersection, aw man I see all kinds of crazy things. People running the red lights, not obeying the right of way. Just a whole bunch of stuff going on around here,” said Shephard.

A scary thought when the light turns green and you're ready to go. It could become more than cutting it close.

Dan Scroggins with AAA represents the East Coast and said the insurer can charge you more or worse.

"If it's an egregious violation, you're speeding or something else, or maybe there was a fatality you could perhaps even the ability to even obtain insurance,” said Scroggins.

A freedom that can be a wake-up call if taken away. Shepard has one message for those inclined to take the risk. "Stop running the red lights. Think about other people's families and you might cause a serious accident"