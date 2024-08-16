Helping people on their journey to a better life

BALTIMORE — A spot on Pennsylvania Avenue is helping people and it's called The Journey Mental Health and Wellness.

"Anytime I hear that phone ring my heart drops. I get that sick feeling in my stomach like please don't let this be that call,” said John Bell who received help at The Journey Mental Health and Wellness.

Getting away from addiction can be a struggle. One that Bell and Michelle Cochran know all too well.

"So where we were and where we are now, the script has flipped,” said Cochran, who also received help at The Journey Mental Health and Wellness.

They've been together 26 years and know the ups and downs of staying sober.

"When the drugs started coming out and I started getting more time clean, you start knowing where you want to go. It doesn't just happen overnight. It's been a process,” said Cochran.

A process that's been very rewarding. They’ve been clean for eight months and give thanks to Nikki Smith, who started The Journey Mental Health and Wellness. She's no stranger to being around the struggles.

"Growing up in a drug addicted home, also alcoholism, it inspired me to want to be there for people because I didn't have that," said Smith.

Smith got started into mental health in 2018 as a counselor. Learning her way, it was time to bring her services to a spot that's special to her on Pennsylvania Avenue,

"This community holds a lot of weight for me. I have a lot of family from this community," said Smith.

She helps those through a Psychiatric Rehabilitation Program, PRP.

"We provide resources to the community. One has to have Medicaid, which is approved Medicaid. We have to find a need for them with needing our assistance,” said Smith.

First step is to get the individual through the mental health portion. Seeing a therapist to get referred to The Journey Mental Health Program.

"Anything that's dealing with the mental capacity that would take them down the road where they're not a functioning citizen on any level. Basically, the old saying we don't give them a fish for the day, we teach them how to fish,” said Smith.

At 1822 Pennsylvania Avenue, they give the resources you just have to do the work.

"You have to stay around positive people, you have to stay plugged in, you have to do meetings,” said Bell.

Bell and Cochran started their cleaning business back up and are going down the path of success. Something Smith says she sees in a lot of her clients.