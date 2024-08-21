GLEN BURNIE. MD. — Learning the ropes of the medical field. Four sets of twins are beginning healthcare career pathways at UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center, and some are still in high school.

"Awesome,” said Meerub Malik. “It does feel awesome to have a twin sister,” said Aleena Malik. “I think doing this together, we get to see each other more. We get to check up on each other if we're not doing great," continued Meerub as they completed each other’s sentences.

Meerub and Aleena Malik both aspire to be doctors in the pediatric field. For them, UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center's Innovative Workforce Development gives them a lens into what the medical career would be like.

This program was created to alleviate a hurdle many businesses face, a lack of workers.

"So, we went into the local high schools and found vocational ed where we have gotten students that are in nursing, farm tech, and other medical vocations and we have hired those folks into entry-level positions," said Grant Doheide, the UM BWMC Manager of Volunteer Service.

UM BWMC works closely with Anne Arundel County Public Schools, offering the program to juniors and seniors.

"They do anything from patient transport to nutrition to environmental service, any of those entry-level jobs that don't require certification, and then as they get through school and get their certifications, we can promote them to the next step," said Dohheide.

Although they've been hiring students for a little over two years, a unique trend has developed this go-around. Four sets of twins have gone into the program, each following their own career path.

"I think how everyone works together, regardless of what department you're in. So, you know the nurses are working together, whatever their needs for their patient we're working alongside. I think that collaboration is really important with the flow of patients," said Aleena Malik.

These young, bright faces seen all over the hospital are tomorrow's medical professionals. From working in the central processing area putting together sterilization kits to removing discarded items from the hospitals to interacting with patients by checking them in when they get to the emergency room.

"You see a new thing every day. Every day is not going to be the same. A bunch of personalities, but you meet a lot of nice people here,” said Tiara Le-Mon.

Tiara and Ciara Le-Mon are recent graduates of Glen Burnie and started the program a year ago. Now, both are heading to Towson University for nursing, a pathway shaped by daily activities at the hospital.

"We're both ready for more of the hands-on part of the hospital. We just can't wait for that,” said Tiara. “We're both just excited to get in there and start working on people,” echoed Ciara.

So far, over 60 students have been hired as team members and the medical center is looking for more.