Local coffee company brews support for Disabled Veterans

The Screaming Bean in Aberdeen opened their doors five months ago with a purpose, give back so much that all profits from one of their coffees goes to disabled veterans.

Just off 95 in Aberdeen you'll find a relatively new coffee shop called Screaming Bean, but it's not your typical brew spot. When you walk in the doors here, you’re family.

"We try to just greet everyone that comes in and just make everyone feel just welcomed with the free library and you know just give, give, give," said Katie Brilhart, Screaming Bean Manager.

"I love my job so far, I used to be a barista at Starbucks and I came over here to work instead and night and day difference, it's beautiful here," said Bonnie Cook, who is a Screaming Bean Barista.

Sure, they have your typical hot and iced coffee, along with the pastries, but it's the core of this shop that makes it special.

"So the employees here they say they don't just get a paycheck they get a purpose,” said Martin Grams who is the Screaming Bean owner. “What makes the screaming bean unique is that we pay it forward."

So much, that all coffee is from a local roaster and the sweets are bought from local bakers, and they're always pouring back into the community.

"So every month here at the Screaming Bean, we always take local charity and half of one percent of the net profits gets donated to that local charity,” said Grams. “It's not just money that we're giving to them, it's also public awareness that the customers come in and they see the sign for a month they are aware of this charity that exists."

While the charity changes every month, there is a permanent donation for disabled veterans.

"100 percent of the profits from the sale 'Particular Blend' which is labeled accordingly, goes to the Disabled Veterans program," said Grams.

It helps veterans who need assistance either financially or medical and it's taken off. On Monday, they shipped hundreds across the U.S. and Canada.

"They're going international and different states and seeing where they're coming from, but knowing so many want to help the disabled veterans they aren't just buying the coffee. They always say they aren't buying your product they're buying your story,” said Brilhart.

For Brilhart, it's a spot that hits close to home.

"Well I’m an army brat. My dad is a veteran, my brother was so it's just a natural thing it's close to my heart and it just vibes very naturally with how everything feels in here," said Brilhart.

Their mission statement says it all, "Our job at the Screaming Bean is to make the world a better place than it was when we woke up this morning. But first coffee," said Grams.

If you would like to buy the coffee that supports Disabled Veterans click here.