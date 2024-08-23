SCAD student from Baltimore gets collection featured in Vogue

BALTIMORE — A SCAD student from Baltimore got to watch her work strut down the runway as it was featured in the Vogue Runway for Senior Runway Collection at SCAD Fashion 2024.

Destiny Georgia spent the majority of her life loving sewing and fashion.

"I’ve been sewing since I was a little kid. I've always loved hand sewing. My grandma taught me how to hand sew when I was six years old and it was always my favorite,” said Destiny Georgia, whose SCAD Fashion Collection was featured in Vogue.

Never did she imagine that passion would end up on the Vogue runway.

"Oh I started crying immediately," said Georgia. “This was our first year featuring all the designers from the show in Vogue. So, it was a very cool opportunity to see it online and see it walk down the runway."

Getting to this point took a lot of time creating a unique look and sewing a lot of beads. She recently graduated from the Savannah College of Art and Design in Atlanta.

"At SCAD, during your senior year, you get to submit your senior collection to be a part of a jury selection where they get to review it and look at it to choose who gets to go to the big show at the end of the year,” said Georgia.

That big show, being on the Vogue runway for the Senior Runway Collection at SCAD Fashion 2024. Only 20 out of 60 were chosen, and she was one.

"I saw a few of my classmate's names and I was super excited for them, and then I finally saw mine at the bottom and it was a crazy feeling. Especially since freshman year, that's kind of what you work towards, trying to figure out how to get your collection in there," said Georgia.

Born and raised in Baltimore, she credits her eye for fashion to the art and creativity she saw around her.

"I think growing up here, I saw a lot of art and I was exposed to a lot of artwork and a lot of just cool places to see it both in the streets and in buildings and schools that I went to," said Georgia.

During the course of her collection, she said she got into embroidery beading and found her love for textile design.

"So I just started popping them into different garments,” said Georgia. “This is one I did for myself. This is actually the first one I did for myself.”

Her pieces bring a unique look as it's covered in glitz and shine.

"I think a lot of it ties back to me as a little girl. Now, I realize that I kind of create what would have excited me when I was little, especially shiny beads. Like, glittery shimmery things," said Georgia.

Now, she's selling custom pieces online and says her dream client would be Rihanna.

