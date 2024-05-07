Here's a list of NEW local summer events!

BALTIMORE — Warmer weather is just around the corner, and with it will come new events and new chances to soak up some music, art and people-watching around town.

Every year brings a handful of new summer series and neighborhood festivals to showcase talent from Baltimore and beyond.

Here are a few of them - and most are completely free! We'll try to keep updating this list!

The Green Streets Arts Festival is the latest initiative of the Arts in the Parks series that seeks to bring together West Baltimore's Bolton Hill, Madison Park and Marble Hill neighborhoods. The festival will take place May 11 on Eutaw Place.

The Pikesville Armory, which is thefocus of a major redevelopment effort, announces "Jazz at the Armory." The free concert series will be held Wednesday evenings in June and July, and reservations are requested. There'll be food trucks at the event.



Just over the Bay Bridge, the historic town of Stevensville just launched a monthly Art Market. It will take place on the first Saturday of each month, through November, at the historic Christ Church on East Main Street. More information is available here. The Art Market will offer "a diverse range of artistic expressions, including paintings, sculptures, hand-crafted jewelry, and artisan goods" and it "aims to create an inclusive space where both established and emerging artists can connect with the community, allowing art enthusiasts to discover unique and captivating pieces."



Hampden is getting a new summer festival, after the end of longtime HONFest. It's called Hampden Highlights, and it promises to showcase the best of Hampden and the surrounding neighborhoods - some of the most dynamic and creative in Baltimore.



This is over in Ocean City - and it's not until the fall - but we wanted to highlight a big new festival from the makers of the Oceans Calling event. "Country Calling" will bring Jelly Roll, Martina McBride and more country (or perhaps country-adjacent?) artists to the oceanfront for two days in October.

And, don't forget that many summer concert series are returning.

We made a list of local summer series last year. Check it out here.