New festival called "Hampden Highlights" coming in June

BALTIMORE — A new festival is coming to Hampden this summer, just as one major neighborhood event, HONfest, announced it's ending for good.

Two longtime local businessowners - Sam Claassen of Golden West Cafe, and Susannah Siger of Ma Petite Shoe - are organizing a festival they're calling Hampden Highlights - "a festival with a purpose to support the amazing and talented community in Hampden."

It'll take place June 1, to kick off the summer. The website, along with vendor applications, is launching Friday, April 26.

"The idea for us was, we wanted to support our local businesses and the local nonprofits in our community," Claassen said.

There won't be any stages or major concessions, just local vendors and some uniquely Baltimore ideas - like the return of toilet-bowl races and a "salt box cornhole" game from a local artist.

Ekiben restaurant will also have a bao-bun eating contest - the first of its kind, said Claassen.

"Part of not having stages and not having really amplified sound for us is that it gives everybody an opportunity to talk...you know, to mix, mingle and hang out with the kids and have it be a more relaxed environment," she said.

Siger described how she encouraged a local artist who makes leather bracelets to start up her artistry again.

"Just get a booth and let's have fun," Siger said she told the artist.

The enthusiasm is really grassroots at this point. It's just, people love that we're being inclusive - any wacky idea that they want to pursue...

She said they're meeting with the organizer of theBubble Parade, and believes people are just ready to hang out with neighbors and friends in a "chill atmosphere."

Hampden did also have an event with more bands, called Hampdenfest. And, the Baltimore Hon Hive had been talking about their future, after HONfest.

Claassen hopes Hampden Highlights can pull together area restaurants, encouraging them to spill out into the streets. She's envisioning popular north Baltimore eateries like Woodberry Kitchen, La Cuchara, Wicked Sisters and Blacksauce Kitchen being part of the event; Mount Royal Soaps, in Remington, is already involved, she said.

More information will be available at HampdenHighlights.com .

