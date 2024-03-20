Watch Now
New "Country Calling" music festival announced for Ocean City

Jelly Roll performs "Need A Favor" at the CMT Music Awards on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.
Posted at 2:20 PM, Mar 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-20 14:22:40-04

OCEAN CITY, Md. — First there was Oceans Calling, now get ready for Country Calling.

Ocean City is set to get a new music festival, and it's launching this fall.

Country Calling will feature artists like Jelly Roll and Martina McBride, and will run from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5.

That's the weekend right after this year's Oceans Calling festival.

The line-up for Country Calling was just announced today.

The headliners for Oct. 4 are Eric Church and Jelly Roll, while Tyler Childers and Lainey Wilson are featured for Oct. 5.

The festival promises 25 artists on three stages - two on the beach and one on the Boardwalk.

The presale starts at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 22, and the general sale will be at 11 a.m.

