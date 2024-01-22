Changing the face of Pikesville

PIKESVILLE, Md. — Eagles adorn the main gate of the Pikesville Armory in tribute to its soldiers who fought in ‘The Great War,’ and others would follow suit.

“The unit was in World War I in the Great Meuse-Argonne offensive,” said David Ginsburg, executive director of the Pikesville Armory Foundation, “This artillery unit in Pikesville was activated for five years in World War II and was the first artillery unit to fire on Omaha Beach on D-Day.”

Decades after the armory’s heyday, the nonprofit foundation is breaking ground on a project, which will transform a facility built on national defense to provide community enrichment on a regional basis.

“Gone are the days when we blame the Baltimore region for our deficiencies,” said Gov. Wes Moore, “Nowadays, when we talk about the Baltimore region as a source of our greatness.”

Plans call for expansive green space with walking paths, beer gardens, state-of-the-art playgrounds and outdoor fields as well as indoor courts and meeting spaces, including renovated space for veterans.

The State of Maryland owned the 14-acre parcel where the Pikesville Armory is located and it transferred ownership for a single dollar.

Thus far, local, state and federal leaders have secured $15 million for a project, which could end up costing more than a $100 million once the final shovel has been turned.

“We’re going to be launching a $30 million capital campaign,” said Ginsburg, “Right now, we’re on schedule and we’re very confident the NCO Club will open up in ’25 and the entire facility will open up in ’28 and be debt-free at the point that we open up.”