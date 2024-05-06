Arts in the Parks wants to paint over dividing lines in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — The Arts in the Parks Program is bringing the first annual Green Streets Arts Festival to Baltimore on Saturday, May 11th.

It will start at 10 a.m. and run through 5 p.m. between the 1400 and 1500 blocks of Eutaw Place.

The Bolton Hill, Madison Park, and Marble Hill neighborhoods have been socially divided because of the red line, which ran from North Avenue to Dolphin Street.

This festival, created by Bolton Hill Community Association, Madison Park Improvement Association, and Historic Marble Hill Community Association, is the first step in deleting that dividing line.

There will be activities and displays for the kids present, created by the Baltimore Museum of Art, MICA, and the Baltimore City Department of Recreation and Parks.

For the adults at the festival, there will be beer, a wine garden, live performances from artists in the area, and tunes played by a DJ.