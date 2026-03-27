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Check out the Easter egg hunts happening in and around Baltimore this weekend

weekend planner
WMAR
weekend planner
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A cooler but sunny weekend ahead so grab the light jackets for the kids and check out these Easter egg hunts.

Easter EGG-stravaganza
When: March 28, 29 and April 3 and 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Black Barn Alpacas, 2401 Bollinger Mill Road, Finksburg
What: Families can hunt for eggs, tour the farm and hand-feed alpacas. There will also be games and Easter crafts. Tickets are $18 and can be purchased here. Kids 2 and under are free.

Farm Stand.jpeg
Enjoy an Easter egg hunt at Black Barn Alpacas in Finksburg March 28 and 29, 2026

Easter at Weber's Farm
When: March 28 and 29 and April 3 and 4 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Where: Weber's Cider Mill Farm at 2526 Proctor Lane, Parkville
What: Meet the Easter bunny, do an Easter egg hunt and start your day with a pancake breakfast, while enjoying the farm. Tickets vary based on the activity and range in price from $6-15. Purchase tickets here.

Egg-stravaganza, Inclusive Egg Hunt
When: March 28 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Druid Hill Park, Baltimore
What: Enjoy a day filled with egg hunts, games, face painting and food. The sensory-friendly egg hunt session starts at 10:30 a.m., the accessibility-friendly session is 11:30 a.m. and the open egg hunt is 12:30 p.m. It's free to attend but registration is required. Click here to sign up.

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