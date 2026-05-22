Life without parole for man who killed two teens at Columbia Mall in 2025

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — The man who killed two teens outside the Mall in Columbia in 2025 has been sentenced to life in prison.

Emmetson Zeah, 19, has been sentenced to life without parole, with an additional 70 years for charges running consecutively.

Two teens, Michael Robertson, 16, and Blake McCray, 15, were both killed in the shooting.

WMAR's Blair Sabol reports a judge found Zeah showed no remorse and had "little regard for others" and a history of escalating violent crimes, including previous charges of robbery, assault and murder.

In court, Zeah apologized to the families but maintained his innocence.

Charging documents say a court-ordered GPS monitor placed Zeah at the crime scene.

During an interview with detectives, Zeah reportedly confessed to carrying out the double shooting. Zeah didn't reveal a clear motive, but acknowledged that neither Robertson nor McCray was armed.

He further indicated the gun used would match ballistics from another nearby shooting he'd been involved in on Valentine's Day.

During that shooting, he allegedly fired several shots at someone on Twin Rivers Road and missed.

That information proved accurate, as police noted ammunition found at both scenes had matching stamp markings.

