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Warm weather for the home opener!

Temperatures climb into the 70s!
Good Wednesday night! The weather will be quiet as you start your Thursday. Opening Day for the Orioles is trending dry, but there could be an occasional sprinkle. A larger weather system rolls in late Thursday night, bringing showers for the first half of your Friday. The silver lining is the weekend looks terrific with sunny skies both days and slightly cooler temperatures!
WMAR-2 News Dylan Robichaud Wednesday night weather
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BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! Warm weather for the O's home opener! Much of the day will be dry with high temperatures in the low to mid-70s! Dress cool if you're heading to the ball park! The bulk of the rain holds off until late tonight and will linger throughout Friday. A few thunderstorms are possible as well. Sunny skies and cooler temperatures are expected this weekend! Milder with increasing rain chances next week!

Have a sunny day!

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7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly to partly sunny, with a high near 76. Southwest wind 8-18 mph, with gusts as high as 25-30 mph.
Tonight A slight chance of rain and possibly a thunderstorm. Increasing clouds, with a low around 53. Southwest wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Friday Rain. High near 63.
Friday Night Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Saturday Sunny, with a high near 50.
Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 32.
Sunday Sunny, with a high near 55.
Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Monday A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 64.
Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Tuesday A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 66.
Tuesday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Wednesday A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

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