Warm weather for the home opener!

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! Warm weather for the O's home opener! Much of the day will be dry with high temperatures in the low to mid-70s! Dress cool if you're heading to the ball park! The bulk of the rain holds off until late tonight and will linger throughout Friday. A few thunderstorms are possible as well. Sunny skies and cooler temperatures are expected this weekend! Milder with increasing rain chances next week!

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly to partly sunny, with a high near 76. Southwest wind 8-18 mph, with gusts as high as 25-30 mph.

Tonight A slight chance of rain and possibly a thunderstorm. Increasing clouds, with a low around 53. Southwest wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday Rain. High near 63.

Friday Night Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 50.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 55.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Monday A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 64.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Tuesday A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 66.

Tuesday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Wednesday A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.