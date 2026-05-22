Artscape, Brew at the Zoo and more in the holiday-weekend edition of the Weekend Planner

Well, it would have been nice for Mother Nature to put the 90+ degree, sunny days on the weekend and the rain during the week. But she didn't. So we're looking at a wet, Memorial Day weekend.

That said, there may be periods of dry, so if you're feeling lucky, grab the umbrella and check out these events:

Artscape

When: May 23 and 24, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Downtown Baltimore

What: Artscape is billed as one of the largest, free arts festivals in the nation. It is going to be a jam-packed weekend of music, art, performances and more. The headliner for Saturday is legendary hip hop group The Roots. On Sunday, it's R&B singer Stephanie Mills. To see the full schedule and locations, click here.

Brew at the Zoo

When: May 23 and 24

Where: Maryland Zoo at Baltimore

What: Drink a beer (or wine, cider and seltzer) on the wild side. Your ticket gets you unlimited sampling of beverages. There will be 3 live bands a day, food and craft vendors, plus a watermelon eating competition and pop-up tattoos. Click here to get a ticket.

Old Ellicott City Farmers Market

When: May 23, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Tiber Park in Old Ellicott City

What: Old EC's farmers market is back for the season. It runs every Saturday through October 24. Stock up on fresh produce, grab-and-go food and drinks and listen to live music.

SOWEBO Arts & Music Festival

When: May 24, 12-8 p.m.

Where: Hollins Market neighborhood, Baltimore

What: SOWEBO Fest is in its 43rd year and is a day full of live music, art and food. Musical performances include jazz, soul, indie rock and hip-hop.

