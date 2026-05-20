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A sizzling day with storms

Cooler late-week...
The summer sizzler is coming to an end soon, but first we have one more day of extreme heat to get through. Highs will climb into the mid 90s Wednesday before a strong cold front moves through during the afternoon and evening hours, bringing the chance for thunderstorms. The front is expected to move through between 2 PM and 8 PM Wednesday. A few storms could become strong, with damaging wind gusts and small hail as the primary threats.
WMAR-2 News Dylan Robichaud Tuesday night weather
Posted

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Nearing record warmth today with highs in the mid-90s. A strong cold front moves through during the afternoon and evening hours, bringing the chance for widespread rain and thunderstorms. A few storms could become strong, with damaging wind gusts and small hail as the primary threats. A much cooler and unsettled pattern settles in Thursday through Sunday, bringing daily rain chances and a noticeable break from the heat. Conditions trend warmer and somewhat drier by Memorial Day, though we can’t completely rule out a stray shower.

Have a sunny day!

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7 Day Forecast:

Wednesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Increasing clouds, with a high near 95. Calm wind becoming west 5-10 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.
Thursday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 68.
Thursday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Friday Showers. High near 65.
Friday Night Showers. Low around 51.
Saturday Showers. High near 67.
Saturday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Sunday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73.
Sunday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Memorial Day A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79.
Monday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Tuesday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80.

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