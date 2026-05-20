A sizzling day with storms

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Nearing record warmth today with highs in the mid-90s. A strong cold front moves through during the afternoon and evening hours, bringing the chance for widespread rain and thunderstorms. A few storms could become strong, with damaging wind gusts and small hail as the primary threats. A much cooler and unsettled pattern settles in Thursday through Sunday, bringing daily rain chances and a noticeable break from the heat. Conditions trend warmer and somewhat drier by Memorial Day, though we can’t completely rule out a stray shower.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Wednesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Increasing clouds, with a high near 95. Calm wind becoming west 5-10 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.

Thursday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 68.

Thursday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Friday Showers. High near 65.

Friday Night Showers. Low around 51.

Saturday Showers. High near 67.

Saturday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Sunday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73.

Sunday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Memorial Day A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79.

Monday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Tuesday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80.