Photographic scavenger hunt to celebrate "America in miniature"

To celebrate the nation's 250th birthday, Maryland State Parks has a photographic scavenger hunt to get you around the state that's been referred to as "America in Miniature."

The challenge kicks off today, Wednesday, April 23, and goes through November 15.

You can register online for the challenge, and there is a requested donation of $10 per person.

There are 17 categories of challenges, places to visit around the state, and symbols to find at state parks and take pictures with.

Each photo you take is worth a certain number of points, and the goal is to get to 250.

After submitting your photos, you can be entered into a prize drawing with different rewards available, including gift certificates for camping stays and a 2027 Maryland State Parks Annual Pass.

Find more details here.

Another adventure being offered by Maryland State Parks for the 250th Anniversary is the Miles for Maryland Trail Challenge.

It challenges visitors to the Maryland State Parks to walk, hike, or run 250 miles in the Parks before the end of 2026.

You can register at the DNR online shop for $25.