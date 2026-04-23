Baltimore fourth-grade students learn about Maryland history during Fort McHenry's 'Explore Day' event

BALTIMORE — Fourth-grade students from across Baltimore stepped out of the classroom and into history today at Fort McHenry.

It's all part of "Explore Day", and a great ramp-up to celebrating America 250.

Explore Day at Fort McHenry

The event brought kids to the national monument to learn about Maryland's history and culture.

Students met with local organizations, explored interactive displays, and learned about everything from the Chesapeake Bay to the story behind the national anthem.

Students received an Open Outdoors for Kids pass.

"So this may be their first introduction to a national park, but once they have that pass for the next year, they and their family can go to Shenandoah. They can go to Acadia. They can go to a lot of different places. So it opens up a new world for them, which is really rewarding," said Shannon McLucas, a Park Ranger at Fort McHenry.

This is a one-day event made possible with grant funding from the National Park Foundation.

The goal is to connect the next generation to parks while bringing classroom learning to life.