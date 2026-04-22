Lace up for 'Miles for Maryland'

The Maryland Park Service is inviting you to take on a truly historic adventure in 2026: walking or hiking 250 miles, one mile for each year since the founding of the United States.

The “Miles for Maryland” Trail Challenge is part of the nationwide America 250 celebration, marking the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

How it works

The challenge is on now and runs through December 31, 2026 and is open to individuals, families, and teams. All 250 miles must be completed inside Maryland State Parks during the calendar year.



Go solo: Aim for about 21 miles a month to hit 250 by December.

Team up: Work collectively, with each member’s miles counting toward your shared goal.

Explore: Visit your local park or travel the state to discover new landscapes — from the mountains of Western Maryland to the Chesapeake Bay inlets of the Eastern Shore.

Make the miles count

You have to register to make it official. Participants can sign up through the DNR Outdoor Store with a $25 registration fee, which includes a keepsake item.

Those who complete the 250-mile goal in 2026 will be eligible for a grand prize drawing. Extra incentive: submit photos with your mileage reports to enter monthly prize drawings.

Take "Myles" with you. He's your hiking buddy.

Maryland DNR

It's important to note, registration does not include park entry; park fees or passes may apply.

Why is it special?

Known as “America in Miniature,” Maryland offers nearly every type of landscape, making it a perfect backdrop for a 250-mile journey celebrating our nation’s history.

Whether you explore rugged mountain trails, coastal marshes, or historic battlefields, each mile can be a step toward honoring our past and embracing the outdoors.

Make the most of it and have fun!

Plan ahead: Some parks fill to capacity on summer weekends and holidays. Day-use reservations may be required at certain sites between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

This story was assisted by artificial intelligence. All reporting and editorial decisions were made by a Scripps News journalist.