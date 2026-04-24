Free Navy concerts to networking opportunities: Events for veterans

BALTIMORE — Veterans in the Baltimore area have a few opportunities this weekend and into early next week to connect with the community, enjoy live music, and be recognized for their service.

While the final weekend of April is relatively light on large-scale veteran-specific programming, several events offer meaningful ways for veterans and their families to get involved.

U.S. Navy “Country Current” Concert

Veterans looking for a local outing can attend a free performance by the U.S. Navy’s country and bluegrass band, “Country Current.”

Who: Open to veterans, families, and the public

Open to veterans, families, and the public What: Live Navy band concert

Live Navy band concert When: Saturday, April 25, 2026 at 2:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 25, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. Where: Brooklyn Park Community Library

Brooklyn Park Community Library Why: To bring military music and community engagement to the Baltimore area

The performance is part of the Navy’s outreach efforts, featuring active-duty musicians playing a mix of country, bluegrass, and patriotic music. More info here .

U.S. Navy Band Regional Performances

In addition to the Brooklyn Park show, the U.S. Navy Band is performing at multiple locations across the region as part of a national tour tied to America’s 250th anniversary.

Who: Open to the public, including veterans

Open to the public, including veterans What: U.S. Navy Band performances

U.S. Navy Band performances When: April 24–27, 2026 (various times)

April 24–27, 2026 (various times) Where: Locations across the Baltimore region and surrounding areas

Locations across the Baltimore region and surrounding areas Why: To connect communities with the Navy through live performances

Veterans interested in attending additional concerts can check the full schedule for nearby stops.

Baltimore Orioles Military Appreciation Night

A larger recognition event is scheduled for early next week at Camden Yards, where the Baltimore Orioles will host their annual Military Appreciation Night.

Who: Veterans, active-duty service members, and fans

Veterans, active-duty service members, and fans What: Military Appreciation Night baseball game

Military Appreciation Night baseball game When: Tuesday, April 28, 2026, at 6:35 p.m.

Tuesday, April 28, 2026, at 6:35 p.m. Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Why: To honor military service with a themed game and special recognition

The Baltimore Orioles typically offer special ticket packages that include commemorative items and in-game tributes to service members. Click here for more info.

MilVet Net: Military & Veteran Networking Event

Looking ahead to early May, veterans can take part in a large networking and resource event hosted by the University of Maryland Global Campus.

Who: Veterans, transitioning service members, and military families

Veterans, transitioning service members, and military families What: MilVet Net networking and resource event

MilVet Net networking and resource event When: Tuesday, May 5, 2026 VA Benefits Clinic: 2–5 p.m. Networking with employers and VSOs: 4–7 p.m. Resume workshop: 7–8 p.m.

Where: College Park Marriott Hotel & Conference Center

College Park Marriott Hotel & Conference Center Why: To connect veterans with employers, benefits experts, and support organizations

The free event includes access to Veteran Service Organizations, nonprofit groups, and employers, along with workshops and a professional headshot opportunity from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.

As Baltimore moves closer to May and Memorial Day, more veteran-focused events, including ceremonies, resource fairs, and community gatherings, are expected to be announced across the region.

