Free Navy concerts to networking opportunities: Events for veterans

BALTIMORE — Veterans in the Baltimore area have a few opportunities this weekend and into early next week to connect with the community, enjoy live music, and be recognized for their service.
While the final weekend of April is relatively light on large-scale veteran-specific programming, several events offer meaningful ways for veterans and their families to get involved.
U.S. Navy “Country Current” Concert
Veterans looking for a local outing can attend a free performance by the U.S. Navy’s country and bluegrass band, “Country Current.”
- Who: Open to veterans, families, and the public
- What: Live Navy band concert
- When: Saturday, April 25, 2026 at 2:00 p.m.
- Where: Brooklyn Park Community Library
- Why: To bring military music and community engagement to the Baltimore area
The performance is part of the Navy’s outreach efforts, featuring active-duty musicians playing a mix of country, bluegrass, and patriotic music. More info here.
U.S. Navy Band Regional Performances
In addition to the Brooklyn Park show, the U.S. Navy Band is performing at multiple locations across the region as part of a national tour tied to America’s 250th anniversary.
- Who: Open to the public, including veterans
- What: U.S. Navy Band performances
- When: April 24–27, 2026 (various times)
- Where: Locations across the Baltimore region and surrounding areas
- Why: To connect communities with the Navy through live performances
Veterans interested in attending additional concerts can check the full schedule for nearby stops.
Baltimore Orioles Military Appreciation Night
A larger recognition event is scheduled for early next week at Camden Yards, where the Baltimore Orioles will host their annual Military Appreciation Night.
- Who: Veterans, active-duty service members, and fans
- What: Military Appreciation Night baseball game
- When: Tuesday, April 28, 2026, at 6:35 p.m.
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Why: To honor military service with a themed game and special recognition
The Baltimore Orioles typically offer special ticket packages that include commemorative items and in-game tributes to service members. Click here for more info.
MilVet Net: Military & Veteran Networking Event
Looking ahead to early May, veterans can take part in a large networking and resource event hosted by the University of Maryland Global Campus.
- Who: Veterans, transitioning service members, and military families
- What: MilVet Net networking and resource event
When: Tuesday, May 5, 2026
- VA Benefits Clinic: 2–5 p.m.
- Networking with employers and VSOs: 4–7 p.m.
- Resume workshop: 7–8 p.m.
- Where: College Park Marriott Hotel & Conference Center
- Why: To connect veterans with employers, benefits experts, and support organizations
The free event includes access to Veteran Service Organizations, nonprofit groups, and employers, along with workshops and a professional headshot opportunity from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.
As Baltimore moves closer to May and Memorial Day, more veteran-focused events, including ceremonies, resource fairs, and community gatherings, are expected to be announced across the region.