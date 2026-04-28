Southwest Airlines unveils a new patriotic aircraft at BWI Airport for the America 250 celebration.

A major airline is taking flight with a new look and a big role in America’s 250th celebration.

Southwest Airlines unveils a new patriotic America 250 plane at BWI Southwest Airlines unveils a new patriotic America 250 plane at BWI

Southwest Airlines unveiled a new patriotic aircraft at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport.

It's a part of their partnership with the “America 250” initiative.

The plane features a bold red, white, and blue design with a symbolic "17-76" tail number, which all took 11 days and 2,000 hours to paint.

It's more than the look. Southwest announced a push for volunteerism, including a $250,000 investment in nonprofits.

The goal is to make this year the largest year of service in U.S. history.

"That is the noble purpose of Southwest Airlines," says Bob Jordan, Southwest Airlines CEO and president.

"Not just to fly people from point A to point, but to connect people to what matters in their lives."

The plane is part of a series of patriotic aircraft as Southwest marks 55 years in the air.

