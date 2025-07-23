Access Hollywood coming to WMAR in September!

Changes are coming to the WMAR line-up.

WMAR-2 News at 7 remains your go-to source for weather and news, led by our dedicated meteorologists to help you unwind after a busy day.

But there's more!

Access Hollywood is making its way to WMAR at 7:30 p.m.! Hosted by Mario Lopez, Kit Hoover, and Scott Evans, with correspondent Sibley Scoles, this 30-minute show will bring you the latest and greatest in entertainment news.

The programming changes don't stop there this fall on WMAR.

Monday Night Football returns on most Mondays starting September 8th. You can get the full ABC/ESPN schedule here. This includes the Ravens game, at home, versus the Lions in week 3, on September 22nd.

“High Potential,” returns for its second season Tuesday, September 16th following ballroom sensation “Dancing with the Stars,” which will celebrate its milestone 20th anniversary.

On September 24th the "Golden Bachelor" returns to ABC with a 2-hour premiere. A week later, on October 1st, new seasons of "Shifting Gears" and "Abbott Elementary" kick off.

"Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" kicks off Friday, September 26th at 8pm with host Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White, of course. This will be followed by 20/20.

Sundays will be for the family with all new episodes of "America's Funniest Home Videos" and "The Wonderful World of Disney" starting September 28th. The season kicks off with "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3".

The Thursday night line-up is all new October 16th with a new season of "9-1-1", a new series "9-1-1 Nashville", followed by the longest-running prime-time medical drama in television history, "Grey's Anatomy".

New seasons of returning series “American Idol,” “The Bachelor,” “Celebrity Jeopardy!,” “The Rookie” and “Will Trent” will debut in 2026, as well as the recently picked-up comedy series “Scrubs.” These premiere dates will be announced at a later date.

And of course catch Kelly Swoope, Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud, Meteorologist Abigail Degler and the WMAR-2 News team weeknights on WMAR-2 News at 11. On Sunday, Mallory Sofastaii gets you caught up on the news from the weekend, and gets you ready for the week ahead.

