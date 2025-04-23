ABC announces the next Golden Bachelor

We don't know when the next season of "The Golden Bachelor" will be airing, but we know who the Golden Bachelor will be!

Meet Mel Owens. He's a 66-year-old former NFL veteran-turned-lawyer.

Born and raised in a close-knit Midwestern family in Detroit.

Owens graduated from the University of Michigan, he was selected as the ninth overall pick in the 1981 NFL Draft by the LA Rams.

Owens went from the football field to the courtroom, taking on a career in law where he dedicated himself to helping others, particularly those looking for justice after sports-related injuries.

Owens has 2 sons from his first marriage and is looking for love.

As the Golden Bachelor, he’s eager to meet someone who shares this vision and finally find that perfect teammate he’s been waiting for in his golden years.

Once the airdate is announced, you can catch “The Golden Bachelor” on WMAR.

