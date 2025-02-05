Wintry weather ahead

BALTIMORE — Light and patchy snow and sleet develops this afternoon before becoming more scattered this evening. The widespread freezing rain and rain takes over overnight through sunrise Thursday morning. This will be the period where we accumulate the most ice. Prepare for a slippery commute on Thursday morning. Temperatures will quickly warm up through the later portion of the morning, which will end the ice threat. Skies clear out Friday and temperatures stay mild. The weekend brings another chance for a wintry mix Saturday morning. As temperatures warm back up, we will switch to rain. Temps climb again Sunday into the 50s. There is a potential snow maker next week. We will iron put details as we get closer.

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Wednesday A chance of rain and snow. Cloudy, with a high near 38. North wind around 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night Rain and sleet likely, possibly mixed with snow, then freezing rain and sleet between, then rain and freezing rain, possibly mixed with sleet. Low around 31.

Thursday Rain, possibly mixed with sleet, becoming all rain. High near 50.

Thursday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 47.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Saturday A chance of snow and sleet, then snow, freezing rain, and sleet. High near 39.

Saturday Night Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 49.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 40.

Monday Night A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Tuesday Rain and snow. High near 36.