Well that escalated quickly

BALTIMORE — Last week we had two low areas of development in the Atlantic, and as of the Sunday 5 PM update on 10/20/24, we have two named storms and one hurricane.

Let's get to the first system, Nadine, which is now just remnants in Central America. This weekend Nadine made landfall in Belize as a disorganized system, and will continue to move due west. Our second storm is Hurricane Oscar.

Oscar made landfall in Cuba today as a hurricane with winds of 80 mph. Oscar is expected to hang over Cuba for the next 24 hours before making an immediate hard right turn out to sea in the Atlantic. This storm and Nadine will have no effect on us in the United States.