Weekly Maryland drought update

BALTIMORE — We could certainly use more rain, but we have made small improvements on our drought monitor this week.

Here is the latest:

WMAR

There is still a stripe of abnormally dry conditions through Maryland. Most of the Baltimore metro is included in that. That is about 33% of the state. this is down about 2% from last week.

It is no surprise we haven't improved much, as we haven't seen a lot of rain for May. Here is a blog Stevie Daniels wrote on those numbers: Maryland May rain.

Part of the state is also under a moderate drought. That is the brown color on the southern part of the state. That is just under 6% of the state so, thankfully, not much.

Some impacts we see under dry conditions are an increase in fire potential, stunted plant growth, lawns browning early. So we hope to get some more rain to knock that completely off the map.

Memorial Day weekend does have a chance for rain. you can find that forecast here: Dry Start to Memorial Day weekend