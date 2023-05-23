Watch Now
Rain...where are you?

Abnormally dry...
Posted at 4:35 AM, May 23, 2023
BALTIMORE — The month of may has been relatively dry across central Maryland, especially for areas west of the bay. So far, only 0.55" of rain was measured at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. The normal amount of rainfall for the month of May at BWI is 2.68", so we are 2.13" below the monthly average. We have received about 10" of rain since the beginning of Meteorological spring and 16" since the first of the year at BWI.

Rain chances are very low this week. Heading into Memorial Day weekend there is a better chance of seeing an isolated shower, as a disturbance moves up the coast. Right now, model guidance is keeping the area mostly dry for the holiday weekend. This is something we will have to watch closely!

rainchances.png

