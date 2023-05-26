Dry start to Memorial Day weekend

BALTIMORE — Sunny and 75 today! Memorial Day weekend starts off rain-free with highs in the mid-70s on Saturday and Sunday. Expect a mixture of sun and clouds on Saturday with the slight chance of isolated showers on Sunday. The coastal low pressure system moves into the Carolina's through Monday-keeping the potential for showers around, mainly to the south of the metro. There has been plenty of variability between the computer models regarding the exact track of this system and where it will end up, so make sure you keep checking radar if you have any outdoor plans! Feeling more summer-like next week with highs soaring well into the 80s!

wmar

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 75. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 76.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Sunday A chance of showers, mainly after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73.

Sunday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Memorial Day A chance of showers south. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80.

Monday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Tuesday A chance of showers before 9am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 82.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 88.