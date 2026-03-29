Tree pollen is high in Baltimore

Although the sunny, warm weather may be a welcome sight, it's that time of year where the pollen count is increasing!

In Baltimore, tree pollen is typically at its worst from late March through early May, with peak levels often occurring in early to mid-April as temperatures warm and trees begin active pollination. The primary culprits are oak, maple, birch, and pine trees, with oak usually producing the highest and most irritating pollen counts in the region.

Grass pollen is typically worst from late May through July, peaking in June when warm temperatures and longer daylight hours promote rapid growth, while weed pollen becomes the main issue from late August through October, with ragweed being the biggest culprit and usually peaking in early to mid-September.