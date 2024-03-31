Tracking strong to severe storms in Maryland

BALTIMORE — The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted most of Maryland under a level 2/5 SLIGHT risk for severe weather. The main threat includes damaging winds and small hail. While the tornado threat is very low... it is not zero. The line of concern moves through into the afternoon and evening. Heavy rain is also likely and we could see between 2"-4" inches before this system is all said and done. Flooding is also in the equation. This is something to keep an eye on and make sure you have access to weather alerts.

