Tracking Friday rain across the state

Good Evening and happy Friday!

Rain is starting to fill in from the west thanks to a low pressure system moving in. A few storms have made their way across Garrett and Allegany counties with Washington starting to see some of the action.

Rain has been very hit or miss tonight, but we expect more to push in as a cold front begins to sweep through overnight into Saturday.

Showers and storms do not look to carry the severe potential with them this evening, but we could still see downpours and gusty winds come of them.

In total, we are looking to rage anywhere from a tenth of an inch to a little over half an inch. Higher amounts look to hover over the western and southern regions of the state.

Stay safe and dry this weekend!