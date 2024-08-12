Starting to watch Potential Tropical Cyclone Five

BALTIMORE — After Debby, the last thing we want to consider is the tropics, but as we move closer to the peak of the Atlantic Hurricane season, we have another disturbance to watch. As of the 11:00 AM update from the National Hurricane Center, Potential Tropical Cyclone Five has been tagged.

The disturbance is still disorganized due east of the Virgin Islands. Tropical Storm Warnings have already been issued for the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico as the storm pushes westward. This storm does look to organize a bit more over the next couple of days and as it does, it could eventually get the name "Ernesto," and become the fifth named storm of the 2024 season.

Steering mechanisms look to keep it away from the US and Maryland for now but eventually strengthen the storm to hurricane status. For now, we will keep an eye out for the storm, and whatever comes next!