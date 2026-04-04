Raining on our Easter parade this year

We are kick-starting the weekend dry this year, with Good Friday shaping up nicely.

Temperatures for both Friday and Saturday will be warm and well above average. Highs that skyrocketed to the 80s will quickly fall as our next weathermaker rolls through.

Easter Sunday brings rain this year, thanks to a front pushing through. Temperatures will quickly fall to the 60s and 70s. Rain and winds will pick up as the front passes, bringing a soggy set-up for any and all egg hunts.

Back to normal temperatures by Monday, with temperatures continuing to fall. We will see below-average temps by Wednesday!

Don't worry, the warmer side of spring returns as we head towards the middle of April.

Have a HOPPY Holiday!