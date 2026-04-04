Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

Raining on our Easter parade this year

Rain is on the way for the second half of the weekend, bringing a soggy end to the week. April showers and whatnot.
Posted

We are kick-starting the weekend dry this year, with Good Friday shaping up nicely.
Temperatures for both Friday and Saturday will be warm and well above average. Highs that skyrocketed to the 80s will quickly fall as our next weathermaker rolls through.

Easter Sunday brings rain this year, thanks to a front pushing through. Temperatures will quickly fall to the 60s and 70s. Rain and winds will pick up as the front passes, bringing a soggy set-up for any and all egg hunts.
Back to normal temperatures by Monday, with temperatures continuing to fall. We will see below-average temps by Wednesday!

Don't worry, the warmer side of spring returns as we head towards the middle of April.
Have a HOPPY Holiday!

MCC_WALTER2_RIGHT RAIL.jpg

Maryland Cold Cases

Murder-mystery: 1989 Catonsville movie theater manager's killing still unsolved
APP_Try1.png

News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Kelly Groft