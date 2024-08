BALTIMORE — After yesterday's mess, we are once again in Maryland under a level 1/5 Marginal Risk for strong to severe storms. The timing of this looks to be late this afternoon and into the early evening.

As our cold front moves through this could spark some storms with damaging winds and heavy rain as the main concern. After the front moves through, highs will be in the upper 70s with lows in the 50s.