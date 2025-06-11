Hottest weather of the season so far arrives Thursday

BALTIMORE — Summer is fast approaching, with the official start just nine days away. The weather will certainly reflect the season, particularly on Thursday and Friday.

We are forecasting a moderate (level 3/5) outlook for excessive heat on Thursday.High temperatures are expected to reach the lower 90s, but the combination of heat and humidity will make it feel like 95-100°F.

To stay safe during this heat, it's important to take precautions. Avoid strenuous outdoor activities during the warmest hours, typically between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m., to prevent dehydration and heat-related illnesses.

Also, be mindful of the impact of hot surfaces on pets. Avoid walking dogs on hot asphalt, as temperatures can quickly exceed 150°F when the air temperature is in the 90s. A good rule of thumb is: if you can't comfortably hold your hand on the asphalt for five seconds, it's too hot for your dog's paws.

In addition to the heat, smoke from Canadian wildfires will impact air quality. The worst air quality is expected on Thursday, with conditions classified as "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups." This corresponds to a level 3/6 on the air quality index.