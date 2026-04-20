Freeze Warning vs Frost Advisory

Off to a frigid start Tuesday morning, with overnight temps dropping into the 20s and 30s. There has been a notable change in our temperatures from just last week.

As farmers begin their planting or growing season, it's important to understand temperatures and the language meteorologists use to warn the public about sharp changes.

Here are some of the key differences, including time, temperatures and impact:

Freeze Warning-



Spring and Fall growing seasons are when this is issued

Below freezing temperatures for a prolonged period

Can harm young plants and vegetation

Can also impact people, pipes and pets

Hard Freeze-



Similar to a Freeze Warning

Temperatures fall at or below 28 degrees

Can kill most vegetation

Can impact people, pipes and pets

Frost Advisory-

