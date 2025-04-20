Eggstra comfortable this Easter Sunday forecast

Happy Easter Everyone!

This year's festivities fell on April 20th, with a very mild forecast. Easter's official date moves around from year to year, but comparing this year's forecast to a normal April 20th brings some interesting data to light.

A normal April 20th consists of highs in the upper 60s (68).

Has lows in the middle 40s (45).

And gets a little over a tenth of an inch in rain (.11)

Records for April 20th consist of a high set back in 1941 & 1983 at 94 degrees.

The record holder for coldest occurred in 1893 at 46.

Comparing the normals and extremes to this year's forecast shows that we really lucked out with temperatures this year settled comfortably into the 70s with winds from the north. We are a little above average this year with mostly cloudy skies.